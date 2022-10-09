Pendal Group Ltd Sells 24,289 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,289 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Clarivate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,708,000 after purchasing an additional 880,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $182,013,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $146,037,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.42 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.