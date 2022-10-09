Pendal Group Ltd Sells 26,759 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,759 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $113.78 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

