Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,804 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Diageo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.95.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

