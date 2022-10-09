Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,265 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.