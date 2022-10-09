Pendal Group Ltd Sells 83,130 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,130 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

GMRE opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $492.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. Compass Point dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.