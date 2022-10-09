Pendal Group Ltd Sells 905 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Wendy’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

