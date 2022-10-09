Pendal Group Ltd Sells 97 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $204.05 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

