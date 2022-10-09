Pendal Group Ltd Takes $219,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,681,000 after buying an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 103,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,708 and have sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.