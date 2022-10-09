Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after acquiring an additional 305,551 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,708,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after acquiring an additional 139,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $136.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

