PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after buying an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PG&E by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Insider Activity

PG&E Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $14.93 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 248.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

