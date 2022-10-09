PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

