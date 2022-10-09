Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 1,279 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

