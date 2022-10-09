Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.68 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

