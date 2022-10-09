PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.9 %

PHM stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

