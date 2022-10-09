Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after buying an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 186,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after buying an additional 91,373 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

