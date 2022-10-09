Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2,170.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Roku Profile



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

