Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after acquiring an additional 249,205 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

