Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

