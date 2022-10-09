Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,678 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

