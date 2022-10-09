Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 96,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 477,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 92,540 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 2.8 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

See Also

