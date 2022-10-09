Sandy Spring Bank Has $24.24 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

