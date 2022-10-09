SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SAP by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $149.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf dropped their target price on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.