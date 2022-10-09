Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Shares of JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

