Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $42.69 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.