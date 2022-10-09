Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

NYSE JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.93. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

