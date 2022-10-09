Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sony Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after buying an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 784,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,540,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SONY. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

