Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 7,402 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 484,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

