Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,191,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,435,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.