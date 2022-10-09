SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 277,723 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 196.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 162,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 107,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

