Spire Wealth Management Acquires 8,209 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Read More

