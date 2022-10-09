Spire Wealth Management Acquires 889 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

LNG stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

