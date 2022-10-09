Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 673,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

