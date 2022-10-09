Spire Wealth Management Buys 10,252 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,544,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $26.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

