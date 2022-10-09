Spire Wealth Management Buys 12,546 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3,896.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,061,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $60,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

