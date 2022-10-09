Spire Wealth Management Buys 5,032 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

