Spire Wealth Management Buys 793 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average of $243.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

