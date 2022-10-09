Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Alleghany by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Y stock opened at $843.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $838.39. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.