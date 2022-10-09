Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,459 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $583,864,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 105.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,022,000 after acquiring an additional 672,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $81.68 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

