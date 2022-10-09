Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

