Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $118.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

