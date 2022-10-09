Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FedEx by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

