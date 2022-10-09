Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IYF stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

