Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 1.6 %

KR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.