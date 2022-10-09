Spire Wealth Management Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,779,742. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

