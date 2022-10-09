Spire Wealth Management Has $437,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

