Spire Wealth Management Has $470,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $97.17.

