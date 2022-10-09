Spire Wealth Management Has $475,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 1,621.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Price Performance

Shares of PJUN opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $32.38.

