Spire Wealth Management Has $484,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1,245.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

