Spire Wealth Management Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

