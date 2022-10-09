Spire Wealth Management Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,360 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $269,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

